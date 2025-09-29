BUSTED! Online detectives expose flamboyant Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI’s alleged side chick, ISSA SHEILLA! Ni Mali Safi (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Over the weekend, a little known Kenyan beauty, Issa Sheilla, lit up Instagram with dreamy snapshots from her road trip to Moyale.

Captioned, “Some postcards from my road trip to Moyale,” her photos featured scenic landscapes, including a striking photo of her posing gracefully in front of a herd of camels.





However, her photos set tongues wagging after Eagle-eyed netizens on X (formerly Twitter) raised eyebrows after flamboyant city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi - famously known as Grand Mullah - shared his own travel update.

Taking to X, Ahmednasir posted about his drive to Marsabit, lamenting alleged harassment by security agents near Archer’s Post.

“Drove all the way to the vicinity of Marsabit. Great road. Great drive.”

“A few kilometres from Archer's Post you have this Special AP Anti-terrorism unit...open extorting and harassing Kenyans for bribes”





The timing and location overlap between Sheilla’s and Ahmednasir’s posts sent social media into a frenzy.

Speculation swirled that the two may have been traveling together, fueling rumors of a possible romantic link.

While neither party has responded to the rumors, netizens are having a field day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST