Drama erupts as prominent lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI, narrates how she found Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, in her matrimonial bed







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after prominent lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui’s ex-wife, Wanja Nyarari, accused her former friend turned foe, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, a celebrated Kameme FM presenter, of wrecking her marriage.

Taking to Facebook after a heated online exchange, Wanja dropped bombshell allegations, claiming that she once walked into her matrimonial home only to find Wa Kirumba in her marital bed with her estranged husband.





At the time, Wanja and Muthoni were both colleagues at Kameme FM and shared a close friendship, which makes the betrayal sting even more.

“To all those women who confide in their friends for marital problems, know that not every dog you feed. Some need strength to bite you,” Wanja posted, throwing shade at her former friend.

In yet another explosive claim, Wanja alleged that Wa Kirumba introduced her ex-husband to bhang, a move she says worsened his bipolar condition and eventually destroyed their family.





The allegations have sparked a heated debate across social media, with netizens sharply divided.

While some sympathize with Wanja for her betrayal, others have demanded that Wa Kirumba comes clean and defends herself against the damaging accusations.

Check out Wanja Nyarari’s full post.





