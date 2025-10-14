She is faking it!! Insiders reveal how MARY BIKETI is struggling to prove her critics wrong after being dumped by CS OPARANYA, including hiring cars







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about the current lifestyle of Mary Biketi, the ex-lover of former Kakamega Governor and current Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, following their breakup.

According to close sources, Biketi has been going out of her way to maintain a lavish image on social media - an image insiders claim no longer reflects her true financial situation.

Reports suggest that the once-spoiled beauty, who was accustomed to a high-end lifestyle while dating Oparanya, is now struggling to keep up appearances.

She has allegedly resorted to renting luxury cars and staging expensive outings to convince her followers that she is still living large.

Those close to her say she has become increasingly obsessed with social media validation, often posting curated photos and videos to portray an image of success.

Whispers further suggest that she has even moved to a cheaper house after financial challenges hit hard - but despite all this, Biketi continues to present herself as “unbothered and thriving.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST