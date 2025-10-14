LOVE GONE SOUR! Inside EMMA ODHUNO’s troubled marriage after dramatic club fight – Husband accuses her of squandering upkeep money with other men in clubs (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 14,
2025 - Details have emerged about tensions in the marriage of Emma
Odhuno and her estranged husband, Ken Odondi, following a viral video
capturing a confrontation at a popular club.
According to reports, Odondi has alleged that disagreements
over financial
management and lifestyle choices have strained their
relationship.
He claims that money meant for family upkeep has at times
been misused.
Screenshots circulating online show large amounts he sent to
her for rent and household expenses, only for her to squander the money.
He further revealed that Odhuno is facing eviction after she
failed to pay rent for several months, despite sending her money.
Ken was captured on a viral video attacking Odhuno at a city
club after he busted her with another man.
He accuses her of seeking sympthanty online by lying that he
has been abusive.
Ken claims that he walked out of the toxic marriage but continues to support his kids.
