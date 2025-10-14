LOVE GONE SOUR! Inside EMMA ODHUNO’s troubled marriage after dramatic club fight – Husband accuses her of squandering upkeep money with other men in clubs (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Details have emerged about tensions in the marriage of Emma Odhuno and her estranged husband, Ken Odondi, following a viral video capturing a confrontation at a popular club.

According to reports, Odondi has alleged that disagreements over financial management and lifestyle choices have strained their relationship.

He claims that money meant for family upkeep has at times been misused.

Screenshots circulating online show large amounts he sent to her for rent and household expenses, only for her to squander the money.

He further revealed that Odhuno is facing eviction after she failed to pay rent for several months, despite sending her money.

Ken was captured on a viral video attacking Odhuno at a city club after he busted her with another man.

He accuses her of seeking sympthanty online by lying that he has been abusive.

Ken claims that he walked out of the toxic marriage but continues to support his kids.

