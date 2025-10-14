“Kijana Karibu Aniue na Stingo Deadly Deadly, Nikamuacha” - Confession of a MUMAMA who had an affair with a BEN 10 stuns Netizens







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after a “Mumama’’ confessed about her steamy affair with a Ben 10.

The woman confessed that what started as an innocent “sponsor vibe” quickly turned into a nightmare.

She sponsored the Ben 10 for months, paying his house rent and other bills.

According to her, the young man was too energetic and demanding, forcing her to end the relationship for the sake of her health and sanity.

“Kijana wa wenyewe nikamlipia nyumba miezi tano lakini wapi. Niliona ataniua na mastingo na hii uzee yangu,” she posted.

Her confession caused a stir online, with many Kenyans finding the whole saga hilarious and relatable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST