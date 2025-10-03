SCANDAL at JKIA!! Rogue security officials helped an international drug trafficker sneak cocaine worth millions to London! CCTV footage exposes them badly (WATCH)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - East Africa’s busiest gateway, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), is once again under the spotlight after an explosive KTN investigation exposed how global drug cartels are exploiting glaring security loopholes to move narcotics through Nairobi.

According to evidence gathered by KTN’s investigative unit, a British national managed to slip through “watertight” checks at JKIA while in possession of Class A and B drugs, including cocaine worth millions of shillings.

Disturbingly, the suspect did not act alone - airport officials and security personnel are alleged to have facilitated his smooth passage onto a London-bound flight.

The scheme, however, collapsed upon arrival at Heathrow Airport.

London’s Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Division swiftly arrested the suspect, ending what investigators believe was part of a wider trafficking network operating between Nairobi and European capitals.

The revelations have sparked outrage, raising questions about collusion at JKIA and exposing Kenya’s premier airport as a soft target for international drug cartels.

Security analysts warn that such lapses not only damage Kenya’s reputation globally but also endanger its role as a trusted aviation hub.

Watch the footage.

