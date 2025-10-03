SCANDAL at JKIA!! Rogue security officials helped an international drug trafficker sneak cocaine worth millions to London! CCTV footage exposes them badly (WATCH)

Friday, October 3, 2025 - East Africa’s busiest gateway, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), is once again under the spotlight after an explosive KTN investigation exposed how global drug cartels are exploiting glaring security loopholes to move narcotics through Nairobi.
According to evidence gathered by KTN’s investigative unit,
a British national managed to slip through “watertight” checks at JKIA while in
possession of Class A and B drugs, including cocaine worth millions of
shillings.
Disturbingly, the suspect did not act alone - airport
officials and security personnel are alleged to have facilitated his smooth
passage onto a London-bound flight.
The scheme, however, collapsed upon arrival at Heathrow
Airport.
London’s Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Division
swiftly arrested the suspect, ending what investigators believe was part of a
wider trafficking network operating between Nairobi and European capitals.
The revelations have sparked outrage, raising questions
about collusion at JKIA and exposing Kenya’s premier airport as a soft target
for international drug cartels.
Security analysts warn that such lapses not only damage
Kenya’s reputation globally but also endanger its role as a trusted aviation
hub.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
