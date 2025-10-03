“KAZI NI KULALA’’! Traders sleep the whole day as economy bites - RUTO says all is well (VIDEO)

Friday, October 3, 2025 - A viral video shared by a Nairobi trader has left Kenyans talking after it showed fellow traders deep asleep in their vibanda due to lack of customers.
The footage paints a grim picture of the current economic
situation, with entire rows of traders struggling to stay awake as business
remains painfully slow.
This comes at a time when President William Ruto has been
bragging about how his Government has stabilized and improved the economy, a
claim that many struggling business owners strongly disagree with.
Kenyans online are now mocking the Government’s promises,
with some saying that the only thing thriving under Ruto’s leadership is “sleep
economy.”
The clip continues to circulate widely, fueling debate about
the widening gap between Government rhetoric and the reality on the ground.
KAZI NI KULALA.. pic.twitter.com/chUDjQ5sP6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2025
