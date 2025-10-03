Nakuru West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA, sends goons to attack a man who criticized him for embezzling public funds (VIDEO)

Friday, October 3, 2025 - Nakuru West MP, Samuel Arama, is under fire after allegedly sending goons to attack a man who dared criticize him over NG-CDF embezzlement.
The victim, Erick Monyancha, had openly called out
Arama over the alleged misappropriation of public funds.
The assault took place near Menyaciaku, close to a
local boda boda stage, leaving Monyancha injured and traumatized.
A shocking video shows the attackers mercilessly
whipping Monyancha as he lies on the ground, pleading for mercy, but his
cries were ignored.
Residents in the area have condemned the attack, urging
authorities to act swiftly against anyone using violence to silence
accountability.
The incident has also sparked online outrage, with Kenyans
demanding justice for Monyancha and calling for full investigations into
the alleged role of the MP in orchestrating the assault.
Arama is notorious for using goons to silence his critics
and political opponents.
Watch the video.
Nakuru West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA's goons pic.twitter.com/FPqHVbdtcR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2025
