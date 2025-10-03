Nakuru West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA, sends goons to attack a man who criticized him for embezzling public funds (VIDEO)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Nakuru West MP, Samuel Arama, is under fire after allegedly sending goons to attack a man who dared criticize him over NG-CDF embezzlement.

The victim, Erick Monyancha, had openly called out Arama over the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The assault took place near Menyaciaku, close to a local boda boda stage, leaving Monyancha injured and traumatized.

A shocking video shows the attackers mercilessly whipping Monyancha as he lies on the ground, pleading for mercy, but his cries were ignored.

Residents in the area have condemned the attack, urging authorities to act swiftly against anyone using violence to silence accountability.

The incident has also sparked online outrage, with Kenyans demanding justice for Monyancha and calling for full investigations into the alleged role of the MP in orchestrating the assault.

Arama is notorious for using goons to silence his critics and political opponents.

Watch the video.

Nakuru West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA's goons pic.twitter.com/FPqHVbdtcR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2025

