Sad news as it emerges that former Citizen TV host KIMANI MBUGUA took his own life after being admitted to a mental health facility in Mombasa







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Former Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, has reportedly died after struggling with mental illness.

According to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, it is believed that Kimani took his own life on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025 at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Mental Rescue Centre, where he had been admitted after his mental health deteriorated.

Mbugua was rescued from the streets in Thika where he had been loitering and taken to Mombasa for medical attention.

Sonko sent condolences to the deceased journalist’s family and promised to issue a comprehensive statement once the police report is out.

“I am saddened to hear about the premature demise of former Citizen TV and NTV journalist Kimani Mbugua at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Mental Rescue Centre. It is believed that he may have taken his own life. I will issue a comprehensive statement once the police report is out.”

“In the meantime I extend my heartfelt condolences to Kimani's family, friends and relatives. I pray that God provides them with strength and comfort during this challenging time. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

Kimani, who died at 29, joined Nation Media Group at 19 as a presenter at Nation FM and NTV before later joining Citizen TV as a TV presenter.





