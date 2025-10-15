GABRIEL OGUDA shares details of phone call with RAILA ODINGA moments before his death - "I'm Lost for Words" (Screenshot)

Wednesday, October
15, 2025 - Political commentator and staunch ODM supporter, Gabriel Oguda,
has revealed that he spoke with Raila Odinga just two days before the former
Prime Minister’s passing.
In a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, October 15th,
2025, Oguda posted a screenshot of WhatsApp voice calls exchanged between him
and Odinga on Monday.
According to the image, Raila attempted to reach Oguda twice
- at 3:33 p.m. and 3:36 p.m - but both calls went unanswered.
Oguda tried returning the call at 4:11 p.m without success.
The two eventually connected for a two-minute conversation
at 4:21 p.m.
Raila called again at 6:36 p.m for a brief 28-second
follow-up.
“Twice I missed Baba’s call on Monday.”
“He called back again after I returned his call and didn’t
connect,” Oguda wrote.
“After speaking for two minutes, he called me back again
immediately to pass on a message he had missed during the earlier call.”
“I am lost for words.”
Raila Odinga died on Wednesday morning at the age of 80 after
he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning
walk within Ayurvedic Hospital premises in Kerala, India.
President William Ruto has declared a seven-day national
mourning period and announced that Raila will be accorded a State funeral.
Tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond, honoring a man widely regarded as a pillar of Kenya’s democratic journey.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
