GABRIEL OGUDA shares details of phone call with RAILA ODINGA moments before his death - "I'm Lost for Words" (Screenshot)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Political commentator and staunch ODM supporter, Gabriel Oguda, has revealed that he spoke with Raila Odinga just two days before the former Prime Minister's passing.

In a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, Oguda posted a screenshot of WhatsApp voice calls exchanged between him and Odinga on Monday.

According to the image, Raila attempted to reach Oguda twice - at 3:33 p.m. and 3:36 p.m - but both calls went unanswered.

Oguda tried returning the call at 4:11 p.m without success.

The two eventually connected for a two-minute conversation at 4:21 p.m.

Raila called again at 6:36 p.m for a brief 28-second follow-up.

“Twice I missed Baba’s call on Monday.”

“He called back again after I returned his call and didn’t connect,” Oguda wrote.

“After speaking for two minutes, he called me back again immediately to pass on a message he had missed during the earlier call.”

“I am lost for words.”

Raila Odinga died on Wednesday morning at the age of 80 after he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning walk within Ayurvedic Hospital premises in Kerala, India.

President William Ruto has declared a seven-day national mourning period and announced that Raila will be accorded a State funeral.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond, honoring a man widely regarded as a pillar of Kenya’s democratic journey.





