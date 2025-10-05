RUTO’s spanner boy, OSCAR SUDI, goes after Nyali MP, MOHAMMED ALI, over meeting with GACHAGUA







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has launched a scathing attack on Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, following his recent meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 4th, Sudi accused Ali of seeking personal gain from the Kenya Kwanza administration, claiming that the Nyali legislator expected financial favors after the coalition assumed power.

“The problem with Ali is that he thought forming this Government meant access to free money.”

“He failed to understand that Government operates through procedures,” Sudi remarked.

He further questioned Gachagua’s ability to mentor leaders, saying, “I wonder how Gachagua, who failed to advise himself, can now purport to mentor Mohammed Ali.”

Sudi’s comments came shortly after Gachagua shared details of his meeting with Ali on social media, praising the Nyali MP as a promising leader.

Gachagua commended Ali’s recovery from a knee injury and described him as one of the young talents he is mentoring.

He also lauded Ali’s vision for mobilizing and uniting the Coast region, citing longstanding political injustices such as unresolved land issues.

The meeting reignited political tensions, especially following Ali’s earlier declaration that no one will stop him from engaging with Gachagua.

On April 14th, Ali defended his right to meet the former DP, stating, “There is no one who is going to stop me from having a cup of tea with him.”

Just days earlier, on April 10th, Ali had withdrawn from the UDA grassroots elections in Mombasa, citing interference and manipulation by top party officials.

He accused the UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar of undermining democratic processes through handpicking candidates, prompting his team’s exit from the exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST