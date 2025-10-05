ODM breaks silence on RAILA ODINGA’s whereabouts amid speculation over his health - “He travelled to Europe but ….”







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - The ODM party has refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting party leader Raila Odinga is unwell.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 5th, Raila’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, attributed the rumors to political opponents led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Onyango alleged that the opposition coalition is attempting to pressure Raila into backing their campaign against President William Ruto.

“The same team that opposed Raila’s African Union Commission bid is now spreading misinformation, using bloggers and AI-generated images amplified by sections of traditional media,” Onyango stated.

He clarified that Raila had travelled abroad on Friday, October 3rd, and dismissed reports that he was in Europe or hospitalized.

“He is not indisposed, as some frustrated opponents wish,” Onyango added.

Highlighting Raila’s history of transparency, Onyango cited instances when the ODM leader publicly disclosed his health status, including a medical procedure in 2010 and a COVID-19 diagnosis in 2021.

“He would do the same today if necessary,” he affirmed.

The statement follows public speculation triggered by Raila’s absence from the spotlight for nearly two weeks.

He reappeared on October 3rd during a meeting with ODM officials to plan the party’s 20th anniversary.

Following the meeting, ODM announced a change in the celebration dates.

Initially scheduled for October 10th – 12th, the event will now take place from November 14th – 16th in Mombasa.

Secretary General Junet Mohamed said the adjustment aims to expand the program and engage more counties before the grand finale.

The Kenyan DAILY POST