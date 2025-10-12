Furious CS MURKOMEN lectures ODM Governor for 'disrespecting' MUDAVADI - “You Can’t Shame a Whole CS”







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen launched a scathing attack against Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana during a public event in Garsen on Saturday, October 11th, accusing him of disrespecting Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and hijacking a celebratory occasion with political grievances.

The event, held to honor Yuda Komora’s appointment as Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), turned tense when Governor Godhana lamented the marginalization of Tana River and criticized the national Government for sidelining the region in development and appointments.

He urged Mudavadi to relay the concerns to President William Ruto.

Murkomen, visibly irked, rebuked the Governor for using every national visit to complain.

“Mr Governor, every time national leaders are here, you complain.”

“You forget you are the Governor. What have you done yourself?” he asked.

He further accused Godhana of disrespecting Mudavadi and derailing the event’s purpose.

“You can’t shame a whole CS and hijack a good event with politics of whining.”

“Please, organize your own meeting and talk all you want,” Murkomen said.

The CS urged the Governor to emulate other leaders like Gladys Wanga and Abdulswamad Nassir, who have leveraged national partnerships to drive development.

"Your party leader, Raila Odinga, sits with President William Ruto to plan development.”

“It is because of Raila and Ruto's partnership that development is happening in other Counties. Governors like Gladys Wanga, Abdulswamad Nassir, and others are leveraging the partnership to seek development for their people, but for you, it is all about whining," Murkomen fumed.

He emphasized that poor leadership contributes to underdevelopment, not just lack of resources.

"Let me tell you, Governor, the reason why some areas of Kenya are underdeveloped is because of leadership.”

“You have disrespected the Prime CS. Tell me what he will think about your leadership.”

“Let us respect each other.” Murkomen said.

Tana River is among 14 counties listed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) as marginalized, with 65 localities earmarked for support through the Equalization Fund.

