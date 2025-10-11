RUTO's 'favorite' CS, SOIPAN TUYA, stuns in school uniform during visit to her former primary school (PHOTOs)

Saturday, October 11,
2025 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Soipan Tuya, turned heads and warmed
hearts as she made a nostalgic return to Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Comprehensive
School in Narok County, her former primary school, during Mazingira Day 2025
celebrations.
In a charming gesture, Tuya donned the full school uniform -
a sky blue dress, grey sweater, black shoes, and white socks - blending in with
the pupils and reliving her childhood memories.
Joined by area leaders, Tuya celebrated the day alongside
students, alumni, and community members.
“Today was a nostalgic return to my alma mater…
demonstrating the power of partnership in restoring our environment,” she
shared.
See the photos that have wowed netizens.
