RUTO's 'favorite' CS, SOIPAN TUYA, stuns in school uniform during visit to her former primary school (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Soipan Tuya, turned heads and warmed hearts as she made a nostalgic return to Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Comprehensive School in Narok County, her former primary school, during Mazingira Day 2025 celebrations.

In a charming gesture, Tuya donned the full school uniform - a sky blue dress, grey sweater, black shoes, and white socks - blending in with the pupils and reliving her childhood memories.

Joined by area leaders, Tuya celebrated the day alongside students, alumni, and community members.

“Today was a nostalgic return to my alma mater… demonstrating the power of partnership in restoring our environment,” she shared.

