Mbeere South MP, NEBART MURIUKI, chased away like a burukenge while attempting to mobilize goons to disrupt the United Opposition rally led by GACHAGUA and KALONZO (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - There was drama in Kiritiri town, Embu County, after Mbeere South MP, Nebart Muriuki, was chased away by angry residents who accused him of trying to sabotage the United Opposition rally led by DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

Eyewitnesses say Muriuki arrived at the venue accompanied by a group of young men believed to have been hired to cause chaos and disrupt the meeting attended by the opposition leaders.

However, his plan backfired spectacularly when the crowd turned against him, pelting his convoy with stones and forcing him to flee for safety.

A video circulating online shows the embattled legislator’s vehicle speeding off as locals shouted insults and jeered, vowing to never allow “political thuggery” in their town again.

The United Opposition rally, led by senior opposition figures, proceeded peacefully after the incident, with speakers condemning attempts to undermine democratic gatherings.

Watch the video.

