Viral video shows Kenyans in Russian Army fighting against Ukraine boasting from war trenches - “Hakuna Kazi Poa Kama Hii! (WATCH)

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of Kenyans serving in the Russian army amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Dressed in combat gear and stationed in what appears to be a
forest, the soldiers are seen speaking Swahili and boasting about their
experience.
One asks, “Kuna mtu analalamika?” to which the group
responds, “Hapana,” followed by another soldier declaring, “Hakuna
kazi poa kama hii.”
The footage comes shortly after Kenya’s Foreign Ministry
intervened to rescue several Kenyans captured by Ukrainian forces.
One of the rescued individuals claimed he was misled into
joining the Russian army by signing documents written in Russian - a language
he did not understand.
However, the video suggests that some Kenyans may have
willingly enlisted and are actively participating in the conflict.
Watch the video.
Kenyan 🇰🇪 men fighting for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war pic.twitter.com/iWn16Ms8gx— African Hub (@AfricanHub_) October 8, 2025
