Pastor ROBERT BURALE’s ex-wife, ROZINAH MWAKIDEU, accuses him of being G@Y in explosive revelations (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Controversial pastor and motivational speaker, Robert Burale, is once again trending across social media after his ex-wife, gospel singer Rozinah Mwakideu, aired their past in a tell-all interview.

Speaking on her brother Alex Mwakideu’s YouTube channel, Rozinah opened up about her brief and turbulent marriage to Burale, twelve years after their separation.

“My biggest mistake in life was marrying Robert Burale,” she confessed.

“That was the darkest period in my life.”

Rozinah disclosed that their union lasted only one year and two days, and despite public curiosity, she has no desire to rekindle the relationship.

“I was the one who left him. We never had children, and I see that as a blessing,” she added, noting that her exit followed several failed attempts to walk away.

The most shocking revelation came when Rozinah claimed to have discovered shocking videos and photos from other men on Burale’s phone - an incident she described as the final red flag.

The discovery, she said, confirmed her decision to leave for good.

Watch the video below.

Robert Burale Exposed Of Being Gay (sim 2) By His Ex Wife Rozinah Mwakideu The Sister To Alex Mwakideu. pic.twitter.com/yzpiQkrAiO — Lynxz Media Tv (@LynxzMediaTv) October 4, 2025