Reactions as President RUTO steps out in full military uniform to mark KDF Day (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - President William Ruto stirred reactions on Tuesday, October 14th, after stepping out in full military uniform to preside over Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day celebrations at Moi Barracks in Uasin Gishu County.

This marked his first public appearance in KDF attire since assuming office as Commander-in-Chief.

Images shared by State House showed the President walking from his office dressed in ceremonial military gear, en route to the commemorative event.

KDF Day is observed annually to honour the courage, sacrifice, and service of Kenya’s military personnel.

The date, October 14th, was chosen to mark the KDF’s 2011 entry into Somalia under Operation Linda Nchi, a mission aimed at countering Al-Shabaab militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

The ceremony featured military parades, tributes to fallen soldiers, and awards for exemplary service.

Families of deceased service members were also recognized and supported.

However, the President’s photos in uniform sparked mixed reactions online.

While some praised the symbolism of his attire, others joked that he lacked the commanding “aura” typically associated with military attire.

