Outrage as Kibra MP, PETER ORERO, justifies driving on wrong side after viral altercation with LARRY MADOWO - “It was a minor error” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Kibra Member of Parliament, Peter Orero, has come under fire following a viral video shared by CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, showing the MP’s vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, October 13th, sparked widespread public outrage over the lawmaker’s conduct.

In response, Orero defended the situation, claiming it was a minor error.

“We are law-abiding citizens.”

“That day, we just overlapped a bit, and my driver was caught on the wrong side of the law,” he said.

The video captured a tense exchange between Orero and Madowo after the journalist refused to yield to the MP’s vehicle, which was violating traffic rules.

Upon noticing Madowo recording the incident, Orero lashed out, saying, “Take that video to President William Ruto.”

Madowo responded sharply, “Okay, I will take it to Ruto. That’s the only thing you are afraid of?”

The confrontation ended with Orero’s driver hurling insults as the vehicle sped off. Social media users condemned the MP’s behavior, calling it reckless and unbecoming of a public servant.

Orero’s driver was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where he admitted to the traffic violation.

He apologized, explaining he was rushing to the airport.

The magistrate fined him Ksh100, 000 or a 12-month prison term in default, granting him 14 days to appeal the ruling.

