Rapper STEVO SIMPLE BOY weds longtime love BRENDA in heartwarming ceremony (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Kenyan rapper Stephen Otieno, better known as Stevo Simple Boy, has officially said “I do” to his longtime partner, Brenda, in a vibrant, private ceremony.

The intimate celebration, attended by close friends, family, and a few industry faces, marked a beautiful new chapter for the couple.

Stevo, known for his humility and charm, looked dapper in a cream suit, while Brenda stunned in a graceful white gown.

Their beaming smiles told a story of a relationship that has weathered storms and blossomed quietly away from the spotlight.

In a recent interview, the Fresh Barida hit-maker called Brenda his “peace,” praising her unwavering support through life’s ups and downs.

“She’s been with me when I had nothing, and even now that things are changing, she’s still the same,” he shared.

The wedding has sparked a wave of celebration online, with fans applauding Stevo’s authenticity and showering the newlyweds with love.

