Rapper STEVO SIMPLE BOY weds longtime love BRENDA in heartwarming ceremony (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 6,
2025 - Kenyan rapper Stephen Otieno, better known as Stevo Simple Boy, has
officially said “I do” to his longtime partner, Brenda, in a vibrant, private
ceremony.
The intimate celebration, attended by close friends, family,
and a few industry faces, marked a beautiful new chapter for the couple.
Stevo, known for his humility and charm, looked dapper in a
cream suit, while Brenda stunned in a graceful white gown.
Their beaming smiles told a story of a relationship that has
weathered storms and blossomed quietly away from the spotlight.
In a recent interview, the Fresh Barida hit-maker called Brenda his “peace,” praising her
unwavering support through life’s ups and downs.
“She’s been with me when I had nothing, and even now that
things are changing, she’s still the same,” he shared.
The wedding has sparked a wave of celebration online, with fans applauding Stevo’s authenticity and showering the newlyweds with love.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
