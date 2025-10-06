Pastor ROBERT BURALE shares bold relationship advice amid storm over his failed marriage to ROZINAH MWAKIDEU

Monday, October 6,
2025 - Controversial Pastor and motivational speaker, Robert Burale, has
stirred conversation online after sharing unapologetic relationship advice just
days after his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, publicly described their short-lived
marriage as her “darkest period.”
In a social media post on Sunday, October 5th,
Burale urged couples to prioritize respect, emotional awareness and boundaries.
He warned women against telling their partners they have
male best friends, saying, “It does not work like that.”
“Never make the
mistake of telling your man that your best friend is a man, it does not work
like that,” he warned.
He also cautioned against elevating another man’s voice, be
it a pastor or CEO, above their partner’s.
“Ladies, allow
me to speak to you, if you ever elevate another man’s voice as an authority
over your own man’s voice, I got news for you, the man may be there physically
but they left a long time ago whether it is your pastor, your CEO, it does not
matter your man is your man, “Burale said.
To men, Burale emphasized attentiveness, criticizing those
who notice their secretary’s new hairstyle but ignore their partner’s efforts.
“Meet halfway,” he advised. “Enjoy the relationship and
complement one another.”
In a separate interview with Alex Mwakideu, Burale reflected
on his past marriage to his sister, Rozinah Mwakideu, calling her a woman of
faith and a devoted mother.
“The reason we
broke up is that sometimes two good people come together too early, and it
simply does not work out.”
“I can never
say she was a bad woman, that would be a lie.”
“I have always
said, and I will repeat it here, that she is a very respectable woman. I also
made mistakes in the marriage, and I take responsibility for that.”
Rozinah later appeared on the same podcast, describing the
marriage as her biggest regret.
“My biggest mistake in life was
marrying Robert Burale.”
“That was the darkest period in
my life,” she said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
