Pastor ROBERT BURALE shares bold relationship advice amid storm over his failed marriage to ROZINAH MWAKIDEU







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Controversial Pastor and motivational speaker, Robert Burale, has stirred conversation online after sharing unapologetic relationship advice just days after his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, publicly described their short-lived marriage as her “darkest period.”

In a social media post on Sunday, October 5th, Burale urged couples to prioritize respect, emotional awareness and boundaries.

He warned women against telling their partners they have male best friends, saying, “It does not work like that.”

“Never make the mistake of telling your man that your best friend is a man, it does not work like that,” he warned.

He also cautioned against elevating another man’s voice, be it a pastor or CEO, above their partner’s.

“Ladies, allow me to speak to you, if you ever elevate another man’s voice as an authority over your own man’s voice, I got news for you, the man may be there physically but they left a long time ago whether it is your pastor, your CEO, it does not matter your man is your man, “Burale said.

To men, Burale emphasized attentiveness, criticizing those who notice their secretary’s new hairstyle but ignore their partner’s efforts.

“Meet halfway,” he advised. “Enjoy the relationship and complement one another.”

In a separate interview with Alex Mwakideu, Burale reflected on his past marriage to his sister, Rozinah Mwakideu, calling her a woman of faith and a devoted mother.

“The reason we broke up is that sometimes two good people come together too early, and it simply does not work out.”

“I can never say she was a bad woman, that would be a lie.”

“I have always said, and I will repeat it here, that she is a very respectable woman. I also made mistakes in the marriage, and I take responsibility for that.”

Rozinah later appeared on the same podcast, describing the marriage as her biggest regret.

“My biggest mistake in life was marrying Robert Burale.”

“That was the darkest period in my life,” she said.

