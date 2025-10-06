Atheists in Kenya defend Pastor ROBERT BURALE, urge his ex-wife, ROZINAH MWAKIDEU, to seek therapy after her explosive interview







Monday, October 6, 2025 - The Atheists in Kenya Society has spoken out in support of Pastor Robert Burale following an explosive podcast interview in which his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, described their brief marriage as the darkest chapter of her life.

In a statement released on Monday, October 6th, 2025, the society urged Rozinah to prioritize emotional healing and seek professional therapy.

“We urge Rozina Mwakideu to work on her emotional well-being. Counselling and therapy can help her find closure and forgiveness,” the statement read.

The group criticized Rozinah’s decision to publicly revisit the relationship more than a decade after their separation, calling her remarks petty and vindictive.

They emphasized that personal grievances should not be aired in ways that damage reputations, especially when the other party has moved on.

While acknowledging her right to express her feelings, the society stressed the importance of self-reflection and personal responsibility.

“The Atheists in Kenya Society stands with Pastor Robert Burale,” they declared, urging Rozinah to take constructive steps toward healing and peace.

The controversy erupted after Rozinah appeared on her brother, radio presenter Alex Mwakideu’s podcast, revealing that her marriage to Burale lasted only one year and two days, and left her emotionally drained.

Despite claiming she has moved on, she described the union as her biggest mistake.





