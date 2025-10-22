RAILA ODINGA’s loyal supporter, who rode a donkey for 3 days to attend ‘Baba’s’ funeral, now appeals for help getting home (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - A devoted supporter of the late Raila Amolo Odinga is appealing for help after being stranded in Bondo following a remarkable, yet heartbreaking, journey of loyalty and love.

Dogsman Nyakwar Nyomega, a well-known Raila supporter from Kosele, Homa Bay County, rode his donkey, affectionately named Sir Charles Ong’ondo Were, for three days and nights to attend Baba’s final send-off at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo.

Determined to pay his last respects to his political hero, Nyakwar Nyomega endured a long journey, a testament to his unshakable devotion to Raila Odinga.

Tragically, his journey took a painful turn during a moment of high tension at the funeral grounds when he slipped and fell, sustaining injuries that have left him struggling to walk.

With no means to travel, he is now stranded in Bondo, alongside his loyal donkey.

“I just wanted to see Baba one last time. I came to say goodbye, but now I cannot go back,” he said tearfully.

The injured supporter is appealing to well-wishers, ODM supporters, and the wider Kenyan public to help him with transportation for himself and his donkey back home to Kosele.

He says he needs either a pickup or a tuk-tuk to make the journey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST