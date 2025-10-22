RAILA ODINGA’s loyal supporter, who rode a donkey for 3 days to attend ‘Baba’s’ funeral, now appeals for help getting home (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - A devoted supporter of
the late Raila Amolo Odinga is appealing for help after being
stranded in Bondo following a remarkable, yet heartbreaking, journey of loyalty
and love.
Dogsman Nyakwar Nyomega, a well-known Raila supporter
from Kosele, Homa Bay County, rode his donkey, affectionately
named Sir Charles Ong’ondo Were, for three days and nights to attend
Baba’s final send-off at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and
Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo.
Determined to pay his last respects to his political hero,
Nyakwar Nyomega endured a long journey, a testament to his unshakable devotion
to Raila Odinga.
Tragically, his journey took a painful turn during a moment
of high tension at the funeral grounds when he slipped and fell, sustaining
injuries that have left him struggling to walk.
With no means to travel, he is now stranded in Bondo,
alongside his loyal donkey.
“I just wanted to see Baba one last time. I came to say
goodbye, but now I cannot go back,” he said tearfully.
The injured supporter is appealing to well-wishers, ODM
supporters, and the wider Kenyan public to help him with transportation
for himself and his donkey back home to Kosele.
He says he needs either a pickup or a tuk-tuk to
make the journey.
