DCI sets the record straight on claims that suspected serial killer, COLLINS JUMAISI, has been re-arrested







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed reports circulating online claiming that Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the main suspect in the Kware murders, has been re-arrested.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI clarified that the reports are false, confirming that Jumaisi, who escaped from Gigiri Police Station in August 2024, is still at large.

“We wish to clarify that the information about his re-arrest is false, and Collins Jumaisi remains at large,” the DCI said.

The agency expressed gratitude to members of the public for their continued cooperation and assistance in efforts to track down the fugitive, urging anyone with credible information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the members of the public for their invaluable support and cooperation in this ongoing search for Jumaisi. Your willingness to share information and assist in the effort is greatly appreciated,” the statement added.

The DCI has reiterated its Ksh 1 million cash reward for any information leading to Jumaisi’s arrest.

