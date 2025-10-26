RAILA ODINGA’s alleged toxicology report raises more questions over his sudden death in India - See what was found in his lungs!

Sunday,
October 26, 2025 - Barely days after his burial, the death of
former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continues to stir speculation and public
concern.
The 80-year-old opposition leader and former ODM party chief
died on October 15th, 2025, while undergoing treatment at an
Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala, India.
He had collapsed during a routine morning walk, with doctors
citing a suspected cardiac arrest.
Medical reports revealed that Odinga had been battling
multiple health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney
disease, and a history of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).
He had also recently been diagnosed with a subdural hematoma
- bleeding beneath the skull.
However, an alleged toxicology report has intensified
speculation, suggesting that traces of ricin - a highly toxic protein derived
from castor beans - were found in his lungs and vital organs.
Ricin exposure can lead to severe respiratory failure and death within 36 to 72 hours, depending on the dosage and method of exposure.
In response to the growing unease, Saitabao ole Kanchory,
Odinga’s chief agent during the 2022 General Elections, has called for a public
inquest.
“We need a PUBLIC INQUEST to put to rest the questions and
doubts emerging concerning the death of Baba Raila Odinga,” Kanchory tweeted.
He emphasized that such an inquiry would serve the public interest by determining whether foul play was involved.
Odinga was laid to rest on October 18th at his
ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Siaya County, in accordance with his
wishes.
He was buried beside his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga
Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice President.
As the nation mourns, the call for transparency grows
louder, with many demanding clarity on the circumstances surrounding Raila’s
sudden demise.
