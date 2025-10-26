DONALD KIPKORIR is lying - His BFF and flashy businessman, EVANS GOR SEMALANG’O, was arrested in Dubai for running a con game







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - A few days ago, lawyer Donald Kipkorir claimed that his close friend and former Youth Fund Chairman, Evans Gor Semelang’o, was arrested in Dubai following a misunderstanding with a business partner.

Kipkorir downplayed the matter, saying he was in contact with top officials to help resolve the issue.

Fresh reports now allege that the flamboyant businessman was arrested for running a con game.

Sources suggest that he has been locked up and will only be released upon paying the money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST