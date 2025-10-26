RAILA ODINGA’s 2022 Chief Agent SAITABAO OLE KANCHORY calls for a public inquest into BABA’s death amid speculation







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 General Elections Chief Agent, Saitabao ole Kanchory, has called for a public inquest into the death of the former ODM leader.

Taking to social media just days after Raila’s burial, Kanchory said the investigation is necessary to address “questions and doubts emerging concerning the sudden death of Baba.

He emphasized that a public inquest - being a formal judicial investigation into a sudden, unexpected or unexplained death - would help rule out or establish any possibility of foul play.

“We need a PUBLIC INQUEST to put to rest the questions and doubts emerging concerning the death of Baba Raila Odinga.”

“A public inquest is a judicial investigation into any sudden, unexpected, or unexplained death to rule out (or establish) any foul play.”

“Baba’s death calls for a public inquest in the public interest,” Kanchory tweeted.

Raila Odinga, 80, died on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025, after collapsing during a morning walk within an Ayurvedic Hospital premises in Kerala, India, where he was undergoing treatment.

Doctors said he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was buried on October 18th, just 72 hours after his death, according to his wish, at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Siaya County, next to the grave of his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Kanchory’s remarks come amid growing public speculation and calls for transparency over the circumstances surrounding Odinga’s sudden demise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST