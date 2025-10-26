Former President UHURU KENYATTA receives surprise birthday cake at a wedding ceremony - The look on his face is priceless (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was treated to a delightful surprise when guests at a wedding ceremony paused the event to celebrate his birthday.

In photos that have since gone viral, a smiling Uhuru is seen beaming as a cake is presented to him, with attendees breaking into song to wish him well.

The unexpected moment left the former Head of State visibly moved.

Born on October 26th 1961, Uhuru Kenyatta has officially turned 64 years old.

See photos of the surprise birthday party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST