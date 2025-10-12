CS JOHN MBADI’s close relative appeals for a job as he struggles to feed his family- He depends on menial jobs to make ends meet (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - A close relative of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has moved many Kenyans online after publicly appealing for a job, revealing that he is struggling to provide for his family.

The man, a nephew to the Treasury CS, opened up about his tough living conditions, saying he depends on menial jobs to survive and feed his wife and children.

Photos shared online show him in worn-out clothes, engaging in casual labour, a stark contrast to the luxurious lifestyle often associated with political families.

He lamented that despite sharing blood ties with the Treasury CS, he has not benefited in any way, and life has become unbearable for him due to the high cost of living.

The young man revealed that he graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (Arts) but has been tarmacking for the past four years without success.

His emotional plea has since gone viral, with many Kenyans expressing sympathy and urging CS Mbadi or other well-wishers to help him find stable employment.

