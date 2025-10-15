President RUTO consoles ODINGA family in Karen following RAILA's death (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - President William Ruto on Wednesday, October 15, visited the Karen residence of the late Raila Odinga to offer condolences to the family following the former Prime Minister’s death.

Ruto was received by Mama Ida Odinga, with whom he shared a heartfelt conversation.

Images from the visit showed the Head of State expressing sympathy and support to the grieving family.

The president was accompanied by senior government officials and political leaders, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo.

Also present were Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Karachuonyo MP Andrew Adipo, and Jaoko Oburu, son of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga.

Following the visit, Ruto convened an emergency National Security Council meeting to address national matters in light of Odinga’s death.

Raila Odinga, who served as Kenya’s second Prime Minister and led the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for decades, died Wednesday morning at age 80.

He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic facility in Kerala, India, and was pronounced dead at 7:22 a.m.





