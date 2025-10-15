Mama IDA ODINGA’s emotional message to Kenyans as Nation mourns RAILA’s sudden death – “I’m Sorry”





Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Mama Ida Odinga, wife of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, delivered a brief but emotional message on Wednesday afternoon, following the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader’s sudden death.

Addressing mourners gathered at their Karen residence, Ida acknowledged the deep shock and sorrow gripping the nation.

“I am so sorry. I know you are all shocked. We did not expect that it would happen this way, but it has happened. Be calm,” she said, her voice steady despite visible grief.

Her words resonated with supporters, family members, and close friends who had converged to pay their respects to the ODM leader, widely regarded as a pillar of Kenya’s democratic journey.

Raila Odinga, 80, died after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic treatment facility in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, India.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves across Kenya and beyond, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, civil society, and citizens who admired his decades-long fight for justice, equity, and national unity.

