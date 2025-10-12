President RUTO fires back at GACHAGUA as he defends alliance with KANU and GIDEON MOI







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - President William Ruto has defended his recent political engagement with KANU party leader, Gideon Moi, following criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, October 12th, Ruto declared that he is “a man on a mission” and vowed to continue uniting leaders across the country behind his economic transformation agenda.

The remarks came just a day after Gachagua accused Ruto of double standards, claiming that the President’s alliance with Moi was an attempt to politically isolate the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua had argued that while Ruto’s calls for Kalenjin unity were praised, his own efforts to rally Mt Kenya leaders were unfairly branded as tribalism.

“You saw Ruto met Gideon Moi and told the Kalenjins to unite.”

“But when I try to mobilize my people, I’m labelled a tribalist,” Gachagua said.

“If Kalenjins meet, it’s called unity. When Mt. Kenya people come together, it’s tribalism.”

“He thinks we are fools.”

In his address, Ruto dismissed the criticism and emphasized his commitment to inclusive leadership.

“I have already engaged with 80 percent of Parliament and leaders from Central, Western, and Rift Valley regions.”

“I’ve even spoken with Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and Gideon Moi,” Ruto said.

He stressed that his outreach is aimed at building consensus around key development priorities such as affordable housing, healthcare and education reforms.

“When we unite, the favour of God will be upon us,” he added.

Ruto also took aim at those doubting his economic vision, asserting that Kenya has the potential to rise from poverty and joblessness.

“We have what it takes to move this country forward,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST