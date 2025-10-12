Activist BONIFACE MWANGI claims his life is in danger after finding a spent bullet cartridge in his luggage from JKIA (PHOTO)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Human rights activist and presidential aspirant, Boniface Mwangi, has raised an alarm over what he describes as a direct threat to his life, after finding a spent bullet casing inside his carry-on luggage following a domestic flight from Nairobi to Malindi.

Mwangi shared the shocking revelation in a statement on Sunday, October 12th, alleging that the incident occurred on October 9th.

According to Mwangi, he personally packed his bag and passed through two security checks at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

However, moments before boarding, airport staff took his bag and issued him a luggage slip.

Upon arrival in Malindi, he retrieved the bag and later found a used bullet cartridge tucked between his clothes.

“The spent cartridge was slipped into my bag during the brief moment that it was not in my possession.”

“There is only one way of interpreting this incident: a direct threat to my life,” Mwangi stated.

He claimed the incident is part of a broader campaign of state-led intimidation targeting him and other activists, particularly following his role in the 2024 protests that led to the withdrawal of the Finance Bill.

Mwangi further alleged that the Government is using both legal and illegal means to sabotage his presidential bid, including false criminal charges and financial targeting.

Mwangi said he reported the matter to a trusted human rights organization and documented the evidence.

Despite the alleged threats, he vowed to continue advocating for change, warning that if anything happened to him, the state would be responsible.





