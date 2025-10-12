Meru university student arrested for running online scam selling fake KNEC exam papers (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Detectives attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) have arrested a university student accused of running a sophisticated online scam selling fake KNEC examination papers.

The suspect, Chrispinus Nandafu Naisuma, a fourth-year student at Meru University of Science and Technology, was apprehended in Kianjai, Tigania West Sub-County, following a meticulously planned operation by detectives.

According to investigators, Nandafu is the mastermind behind an online syndicate operating under the banner “The Teacher’s KNEC Exam 2025.”

The platform allegedly used multiple online personas, including Dr. Ibrahim, Madam Salim, Chat GPT, and Violent Kathini Mwendwa, to lure unsuspecting Kenyans into purchasing fake examination papers, promising them academic shortcuts.

When detectives raided his hideout, they recovered 29 Airtel SIM cards, six mobile phones, two laptops, and several Safaricom and Telkom SIM cards, among other items believed to have been used in the fraudulent activities.

Nandafu is currently in custody and undergoing processing pending his arraignment.

Meanwhile, the DCI and KNEC have intensified a joint crackdown on individuals and syndicates peddling fake examination materials across the country.

The public has been cautioned against falling for such scams, with authorities reaffirming that all official examinations are securely administered under strict integrity and confidentiality measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST