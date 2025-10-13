Pombe sio supu! A luxurious Porsche written off in Wangige after an accident caused by drunk driving (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - A high-end Porsche was involved in a grisly accident reportedly caused by drunk driving along the Wangige-Kikuyu Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the sleek German machine was being driven at high speed along the busy road when the driver lost control and rammed into a roadside barrier before veering into a ditch.

The impact completely wrecked the vehicle, leaving it a mangled shell of its former self.

A bottle of hard liquor was recovered in the vehicle, an indication that the occupants were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Miraculously, the occupants escaped with minor injuries thanks to the vehicle’s safety features, and were helped out of the wreck by passersby before police arrived.

The vehicle, however, was a total write-off.

Videos circulating online show the luxury car being towed away as stunned onlookers record the scene.

Netizens have flooded social media with mixed reactions, with many warning against mixing alcohol and driving, using the viral phrase “Pombe sio supu!”.

Pombe sio supu pic.twitter.com/bO392gNYjw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST