Pastor KANYARI stuns Kenyans after hosting a Nyama Choma service in his church during a Sunday service (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, is once again trending online after pulling yet another unexpected stunt, this time hosting a Nyama Choma service right inside his church!

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the self-proclaimed prophet is seen dancing in the pulpit while chunks of sizzling roasted meat are being prepared, turning the Sunday service into what many have called “a spiritual barbecue.”

Online reactions have been mixed, with some Kenyans amused by his creativity and others accusing him of turning the house of God into an entertainment spot.

“Only in Kenya will you find a pastor turning a sermon into a nyama choma festival,” a social media user commented, while another wrote, “At least he’s keeping people in church!”

Pastor Kanyari, who gained national fame for his “seed offering” miracles, runs a mega church along Kangundo Road that still attracts a sizeable crowd despite his controversial past.

Kenyan Pastor Kanyari stuns the internet by hosting a Nyama Choma service in his church during a Sunday service! pic.twitter.com/yvwxsxxZgj — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 13, 2025

