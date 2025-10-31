POLITICS TURNS UGLY! Governor GLADYS WANGA unleashes armed goons in Kasipul - MP Contestant PHILIP AROKO cries out and shares video







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Political temperatures are rising in Kasipul Constituency ahead of the November 27th polls, after MP contestant Philip Aroko shared a video alleging the presence of politically sponsored goons causing unrest in the area.

In a strongly worded statement, Aroko accused Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga of funding chaos and intimidation to destabilize the constituency.

“This nonsense must stop on the 27th of November. I guarantee you, my people, it will stop,” he said.

“The people of Kasipul must rise and speak with one voice. You cannot claim to empower our people while your agents destroy the very investments that sustain our livelihoods,’’ he added.

Aroko urged residents to remain peaceful and united, saying Kasipul will not bow to threats or intimidation.

Wanga is rallying behind Boyd Were, the son of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Aroko, a flamboyant gold fraudster turned politician, is Boyd’s closest competitor.





Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST