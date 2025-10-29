PHOTO! LOLA HANNIGAN flaunts her huge baby bump as she expects a 3rd baby with UHURU’s former PA, JOMO GECAGA - The same man who dumped ANN KIGUTA like garbage







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Former TV presenter, Lola Hannigan, has once again set tongues wagging after proudly flaunting her growing baby bump, confirming that she is expecting her third child with Jomo Gecaga, the nephew of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his one-time Personal Assistant.

The stunning mother of two shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram, dressed in an outfit that perfectly accentuated her baby bump - and social media went wild!

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her glow, with many congratulating the couple, while others revisited Jomo’s dramatic past relationship with celebrated news anchor, Anne Kiguta, whom he dumped before settling down with Lola.

Lola and Jomo have maintained a relatively private relationship over the years, though their adorable family moments often sneak onto social media.

The couple already share two children together, and the arrival of baby number three seems to have cemented their bond even more.





The Kenyan DAILY POST