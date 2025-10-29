“I Won’t Apologize” - MAXWELL ODONGO responds to lawsuit after LADY threatens him for posting their private photos online, insists he has been sponsoring her







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after Profesa Ochieng Odongo, popularly known as Maxwell Odongo, a controversial social media personality and senior staff at a global NGO based in Juba, South Sudan, boldly responded to a lawsuit filed against him by a woman accusing him of leaking their intimate photos online.

In a fiery response shared on his X account, Odongo maintained that he will not apologize or bow to intimidation, claiming that the woman in question was his girlfriend and that the photos were taken consensually during their romantic moments.

According to Odongo, he had been financially supporting the lady throughout their relationship, including paying her house rent and funding her trip to Juba last year, where they allegedly spent a week together.

“I have all the evidence to prove we were in a relationship. I took care of her, paid her rent, and even sponsored her trip to see me. Those pictures were taken willingly,” Odongo stated defiantly.

His unapologetic stance and explosive remarks have since caused a massive buzz online, with social media users divided over whether he crossed the line or was simply defending himself.

Odongo is a well-known womanizer and is notorious for sharing photos with different women online, a habit that has earned him both fans and critics in equal measure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST