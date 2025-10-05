“He never touched me” - Pastor BURALE’s ex-wife, ROZINAH MWAKIDEU, reveals they never had ‘mechi’ during their lavish honeymoon in South Africa (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Pastor Robert Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, has once again left Kenyans talking after revealing shocking details about their failed marriage that lasted for a year and two days.

Speaking in a candid interview with her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, Rozinah disclosed that during their 10-day honeymoon in South Africa, the two never got intimate, not even once.

“He never touched me,” she revealed, leaving social media users stunned.

“He continued with his celibacy even during our honeymoon. This left me confused because we were officially married,” she lamented.

In the same interview, Rozinah alleged that their honeymoon was sponsored by a wealthy married woman that Burale was secretly involved with.

She claims Burale told the woman that his marriage to her was staged to protect his image as a pastor.

Watch the video.

ROZINAH MWAKIDEU on BURALE in South Africa pic.twitter.com/XnMpGm3hX7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST