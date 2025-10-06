BUSTED! WILLIS RABURU’s stolen Samsung Galaxy Fold exposes thief with its auto-snap feature - This is the man trying to unlock it! (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Media personality and MC Willis Raburu has taken to Instagram to expose a man he believes stole his high-end Samsung Galaxy Fold during an event at Carnivore.

Thanks to a smart security feature, Raburu received photos of the individual attempting to unlock the device, captured automatically after multiple failed password attempts.

Raburu shared the images online, asking followers to help identify the man.

“Jana we lost Samsung Galaxy Fold at carnivore.”

“Cool feature that it had was that if you input the WRONG screen lock code it takes a picture of you and sends it on email.”

“Well this guy clearly FOUND the phone.”

He urged anyone with information to DM him or email info@wabebe.co.ke

The incident has sparked conversations around digital security and the power of smart tech in tracking lost or stolen devices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST