Heartbroken Kenyan woman calls out a LADY who snatched her husband after she flew to Gulf for greener pastures - Even wears her old wigs (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a heartbroken Kenyan woman took to social media to expose a lady who allegedly snatched her husband after she flew to Gulf for a job.

According to her emotional post, she left Kenya to seek greener pastures abroad, only to find out that another woman was living with her husband and shockingly, wearing her old wigs.

She shared a photo of the alleged husband snatcher posing in her wig, lamenting that her sacrifices to support her family had only led to betrayal.

Netizens have flooded the comments with mixed reactions, some sympathizing with her pain, while others argued that long-distance relationships are hard to maintain.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST