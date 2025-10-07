Pastor NG’ANG’A’s shocking confession sparks outrage as pressure mounts on DCI to act - Here is the disturbing VIDEO







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is under mounting pressure to investigate controversial remarks made by Pastor James Ng’ang’a, following the circulation of a disturbing video online.

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, Ng’ang’a appears to confess during a church service that he was part of an eight-man gang that assaulted a woman years ago.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage and reignited calls for accountability among religious leaders.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has condemned the remarks, urging authorities to act swiftly.

“It is no laughing matter,” she stated.

“We cannot move past such a serious matter without holding space for real accountability.”

Passaris acknowledged the possibility of video manipulation in the age of AI but insisted that the content must be thoroughly investigated.

“If that video is real, then it is not a sermon - it is a criminal confession,” she said.

She further urged Pastor Ng’ang’a to cooperate with law enforcement if the confession is genuine.

“He should surrender himself, name the eight others involved, and help deliver justice for the survivor,” she said.

Passaris also expressed concern for the alleged victim, posing difficult questions about her current wellbeing and whether she ever received justice.

“I pray for her, and for all victims and survivors of gang assault,” she concluded.

“The DCI must act swiftly to verify the video, protect the victim, and uphold the rule of law.”

“Tuli-rape mwanamke mmoja, wanaume nane”



Pastor Ng’ang’a confesses to gang-r@pe during his service pic.twitter.com/QzOsHFXJHH — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) October 6, 2025