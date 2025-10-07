Washington State University (WSU) in the U.S erects statue to honor legendary Kenyan athlete, the late HENRY RONO (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Washington State University (WSU) has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Kenyan athlete, Henry Rono, by unveiling a statue in his honor.

Rono, who passed away in February 2024, left an indelible mark on collegiate athletics during his time at WSU, dominating the 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m and 3,000m steeplechase events.

His most iconic achievement came in 1978 when he shattered four world records in just 81 days - a feat that stunned the global athletics community and brought immense pride to WSU.

The newly erected sculpture stands proudly on campus, nestled in the scenic Palouse hills of eastern Washington, where Rono once trained and competed.

This tribute not only celebrates his athletic brilliance but also honors his enduring legacy as one of Kenya’s greatest track stars and a symbol of excellence in international sport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST