Uproar as Bomet County Chief Officer Devolution, ERICK CHERUIYOT, donates a used jembe to a school - PHOTO sparks reactions







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Bomet County Chief Officer for Devolution, Erick Cheruiyot, has left Kenyans on social media talking after he was pictured donating a visibly used jembe to a local school in Sotik.

A photo from the event shows the county official proudly handing over the used garden tool to teachers, sparking uproar among netizens who termed the gesture “an insult” and “a new level of mockery.”

Many questioned how a senior County official could stage a donation of a single used jembe, with some joking that he should have at least included a panga or a wheelbarrow to “complete the package.”

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST