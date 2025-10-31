Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO faces backlash after revealing that he was to board the plane that crashed in Diani and killed 11 people - “I Knew I Was Going to Die”

Friday, October 31, 2025 - Controversial televangelist, Apostle Ezekiel Odero, is on the receiving end from Kenyans following his remarks about the tragic aircraft crash in Diani, Kwale County, which claimed 11 lives on Tuesday, October 28th.
Speaking during a church service on Thursday, Odero claimed that
he had booked a flight from Mombasa to Nairobi on the same day but opted to
travel by train after receiving a divine warning.
“I knew I was going to die,” he told congregants, adding
that he instructed his wife, Sarah Odero, to cancel their flight and take the
Standard Gauge Railway instead.
However, his account has sparked widespread skepticism and
backlash online.
Critics pointed out glaring inconsistencies in his
narration, especially regarding the flight’s actual route.
The ill-fated aircraft was traveling from Kwale to the
Maasai Mara - not Mombasa to Nairobi, as Odero claimed.
Many Kenyans questioned why, if he had received spiritual
foresight, did he not intercede or warn others.
“Why didn’t he pray for the safety of the passengers?” one
user asked.
Others accused him of exploiting a national tragedy for
clout.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments