Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO faces backlash after revealing that he was to board the plane that crashed in Diani and killed 11 people - “I Knew I Was Going to Die”







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Controversial televangelist, Apostle Ezekiel Odero, is on the receiving end from Kenyans following his remarks about the tragic aircraft crash in Diani, Kwale County, which claimed 11 lives on Tuesday, October 28th.

Speaking during a church service on Thursday, Odero claimed that he had booked a flight from Mombasa to Nairobi on the same day but opted to travel by train after receiving a divine warning.

“I knew I was going to die,” he told congregants, adding that he instructed his wife, Sarah Odero, to cancel their flight and take the Standard Gauge Railway instead.

However, his account has sparked widespread skepticism and backlash online.

Critics pointed out glaring inconsistencies in his narration, especially regarding the flight’s actual route.

The ill-fated aircraft was traveling from Kwale to the Maasai Mara - not Mombasa to Nairobi, as Odero claimed.

Many Kenyans questioned why, if he had received spiritual foresight, did he not intercede or warn others.

“Why didn’t he pray for the safety of the passengers?” one user asked.

Others accused him of exploiting a national tragedy for clout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST