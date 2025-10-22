OUCH!! This Video of a Slay Queen embarrassing a thirsty guy making advances at her is painfully hilarious (WATCH)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - A viral video capturing a slay queen shutting down a guy trying to shoot his shot has sparked a buzz across social media.

In the clip, the woman is seen dancing casually while enjoying a live performance.

A man behind her places his hand on her shoulder, seemingly assuming they were vibing.

However, she swiftly pushes him away and gives him a piercing death stare, making it clear his gesture was unwelcome.

The man’s stunned reaction has amused netizens, with many joking that he completely misread the signals.

Social media users are calling it a classic case of a “rude awakening,” as the woman’s response left no room for misinterpretation.

