LADY feminist sparks reactions after confessing her struggles with attraction to men - “I Get Embarrassed” (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - A lady who identifies as a feminist has ignited a wave of online discussion after candidly sharing how being attracted to men makes her feel guilty and embarrassed.
In a now-viral post, she admitted, “One of the things that
really makes me feel guilty as a feminist is my attraction to men.”
“I see a guy who’s exactly my type and I’m like, ‘Oh, let me
in there.’ It’s so embarrassing.”
“I don’t even want to be that way.”
She described the intensity of attraction as a “spiritual
battle,” joking, “Father Lord, in Jesus’ name, I rebuke it.”
As a straight woman navigating feminism, she called the
experience exhausting and confusing.
“Sometimes I see a guy and I’m like ‘Ooh!’ then I remember
I’m supposed to be a feminist. It’s so embarrassing. I’m tired.”
However, many netizens have challenged her perspective,
arguing that she misunderstands the essence of feminism.
They pointed out that being a feminist isn’t about rejecting
men, but about advocating for gender equity, mutual respect, and equal rights
for all - regardless of gender.
“Being attracted to men feels like a spiritual battle” — feminist says as she opens up about her struggles with attraction— myviralstories (@Viral9ja_com) October 22, 2025
A young feminist has sparked conversations online after admitting that one of the things that makes her feel guilty is being attracted to men — something… pic.twitter.com/l8Ra1UnUQC
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments