LADY feminist sparks reactions after confessing her struggles with attraction to men - “I Get Embarrassed” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - A lady who identifies as a feminist has ignited a wave of online discussion after candidly sharing how being attracted to men makes her feel guilty and embarrassed.

In a now-viral post, she admitted, “One of the things that really makes me feel guilty as a feminist is my attraction to men.”

“I see a guy who’s exactly my type and I’m like, ‘Oh, let me in there.’ It’s so embarrassing.”

“I don’t even want to be that way.”

She described the intensity of attraction as a “spiritual battle,” joking, “Father Lord, in Jesus’ name, I rebuke it.”

As a straight woman navigating feminism, she called the experience exhausting and confusing.

“Sometimes I see a guy and I’m like ‘Ooh!’ then I remember I’m supposed to be a feminist. It’s so embarrassing. I’m tired.”

However, many netizens have challenged her perspective, arguing that she misunderstands the essence of feminism.

They pointed out that being a feminist isn’t about rejecting men, but about advocating for gender equity, mutual respect, and equal rights for all - regardless of gender.

