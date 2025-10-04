More PHOTOs and VIDEOs of the burial ceremony of 14 family members who died in the Nakuru accident



Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Grief and sorrow engulfed a village as 14 members of the same family, who tragically lost their lives in a grisly road accident, were laid to rest in a heartbreaking mass burial ceremony.

A convoy of 14 hearses, each carrying a coffin, moved slowly into the burial site as wails filled the air.

Families, friends, and locals were overcome with emotion at the sight of an entire lineage being buried together.

Videos from the funeral captured mourners breaking down as clerics led prayers for the departed.

The overwhelming grief painted a painful picture of the magnitude of the tragedy.

The burial ceremony was one of the most emotional ever witnessed in the village, with many still struggling to comprehend how such a devastating accident could wipe out so many lives at once.







