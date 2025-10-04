More PHOTOs and VIDEOs of the burial ceremony of 14 family members who died in the Nakuru accident

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Grief and sorrow
engulfed a village as 14 members of the same family, who tragically lost their
lives in a grisly road accident, were laid to rest in a heartbreaking mass
burial ceremony.
A convoy of 14 hearses, each carrying a coffin, moved slowly
into the burial site as wails filled the air.
Families, friends, and locals were overcome with emotion at
the sight of an entire lineage being buried together.
Videos from the funeral captured mourners breaking down as
clerics led prayers for the departed.
The overwhelming grief painted a painful picture of the
magnitude of the tragedy.
The burial ceremony was one of the most emotional ever witnessed in the village, with many still struggling to comprehend how such a devastating accident could wipe out so many lives at once.
Pain beyond words 💔💔💔— PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 4, 2025
12 coffins. One family.
Kikopey–Kariandusi tragedy. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/IAqSTi4yP0
Emotions run high as the funeral service begins for the 12 family members who died in the Kikopey–Kariandusi accident. 💔 pic.twitter.com/UWmfhSjBUc— PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 4, 2025
