Ndume Kamili! OBURU ODINGA tickles Kenyans as he introduces his 2 wives! His second wife is young enough to be his daughter (VIDEO)







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga left mourners in stitches during the national memorial service of his late brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, after he boldly introduced his two wives in style.

Oburu, who had just delivered a heartfelt and emotional tribute to his late brother, lightened the mood with a hilarious twist, saying he feared domestic repercussions if he failed to recognize his wives publicly.

“If I don’t introduce them to you, they might feel jealous and refuse to give me food,” he joked, sending the packed Nyayo Stadium into waves of laughter.

The veteran politician first invited his first wife, Dr. Ann Ayoo Oburu, a respected paediatrician, to the stage.

“This is the lady who took me out of boyhood,” he said fondly, drawing warm applause from the crowd.

Then came the moment everyone talked about - his second wife, Judith Oburu, an Accountant working with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

“She is Judith Oburu - she’s an Accountant. I thought that at my age, I didn’t want Ann to scratch me or massage me, so I brought her a helper,” he said.

The crowd erupted in laughter as Oburu proudly held Judith’s hand high, turning what was meant to be a solemn farewell for his brother into an unforgettable, light-hearted moment.

Kenyans flooded social media with praise, calling the 81-year-old Senator a real African man unashamed of his polygamous lifestyle.





